Beef Show results from the North Central Missouri Fair

There were fifty-five entries in the beef show on Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

Allena Allen of Trenton exhibited the Supreme Champion Heifer and won Senior Showmanship honors.

Landon Witherow of Baring exhibited the Supreme Market Animal and was the Junior Showmanship recipient.

Makenzee Epperson of Trenton showed the Supreme Champion Bull while Cutler Epperson of Trenton had the Reserve Champion bull.

Maggie Wynne of Galt showed the Reserve Champion heifer.

Charlee Ttrueby of Bedford, Iowa exhibited the Reserve Champion market animal.

Kolton Schurke of Princeton was the Intermediate Showmanship winner.