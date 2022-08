Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The community of Spickard has proposed a property tax rate of slightly over 99 cents on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation.

A public hearing regarding the property tax is this evening (Monday) at 5:55 pm at Spickard City Hall.

At 6 pm Monday, the Spickard Board of Aldermen has a special meeting at Spickard City Hall regarding sewer rates.