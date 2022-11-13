AZZ Precoat Metals to build new facility in Washington, Missouri, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

AZZ Precoat Metals, a provider of coil coating solutions, announced it will build a new aluminum coil coating facility in Washington, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs. The new location will enable AZZ Precoat Metals to meet the demand for its metal coil coating and processing services while allowing for the innovation of new products.

“We’re excited to see AZZ Precoat Metals adding a location and creating jobs in Washington,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Thanks to our commitment to workforce development and infrastructure, our state stands out as an ideal location for businesses to invest and expand. We look forward to AZZ Precoat Metals’ continued success as it grows and creates more good-paying jobs for Missourians.”

AZZ Precoat Metals, the leading independent provider of metal coil coating solutions in North America, engages in the advanced application of protective and decorative coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coils. The company’s new 25-acre facility will be located in Washington’s Oldenburg Industrial Park and will help meet demand and achieve long-term growth.

“We selected the Washington location due to the growing economic development occurring in the area,” said Kurt Russell, Chief Operating Officer of AZZ Precoat Metals. “Additionally, the close proximity to our existing operations ensures local engineering and operational resources will be available for a timely startup and ensures training and staffing assistance will be close by. We are very pleased to have secured a location with several logistical advantages, including rail service and Mississippi River barge access, and is ideally situated near several substrate providers and our customer base. I would like to thank both the City of Washington and the State of Missouri for providing a compelling incentive package. We are very excited to invest in and be a part of Washington’s future.”

AZZ Precoat Metals’ new Washington location is expected to be operational in 2025. Upon completion, the company will operate a total of 14 facilities, including 16 coating lines and 19 value-added processing lines, to increase its industry-leading capacity. AZZ Precoat Metals has secured customer contracts to account for more than 75 percent of its new total capacity. The company’s Washington facility will generate more than 80 skilled jobs that pay salaries well above the county average.

“AZZ Precoat Metals is another example of a great company continuing to grow in Missouri,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re grateful for our partners who helped secure this investment and another positive impact for the community and our state.”

For this expansion, AZZ Precoat Metals will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

To learn more about AZZ Precoat Metals, visit precoat.com.