Authorities report several individuals arrested on unrelated charges

Several defendants have been arrested on unrelated charges with dates for court appearances scheduled in Trenton.

Thirty-year-old Sarah Dawn Harding of Trenton has been charged with felony stealing. Bond is $10,000 cash with an appearance in the associate division on September 22nd. The warrant accuses Sarah Harding of appropriating a credit device August 7th that was owned by Tamra Collins.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Mae Lotz of Trenton was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Bond is $2,500 with a court appearance of September 22nd. Court information accuses Jessica Lotz of “harboring” on August 23rd Jesse Ingraham of Trenton who was wanted for felony stealing.

Polo resident Julie Mae Ledford was arrested in the 800 block of Emma Street in Trenton on September 10th. She faces charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as well as driving while revoked or suspended. Bond is $7,000 cash with September 22nd as the court date. Information accuses her of having a glass pipe, with white residue, which could be used to inject methamphetamine into the body. 38-year-old Julie Ledford, according to the warrant, also has three previous convictions in Johnson County and one in Jackson county.

Arrested for failure to appear in court were 38-year-old Emily Marie Hendee of Trenton and Craig Wayne Foster (no age given) of Hale. Hendee has been on probation in connection with bad check charges in 2016. She was scheduled to be Division One of the circuit court last Thursday but now is to appear October 15th. Bond is $2,500 in cash.

Craig Foster posted a bond of $309 on a charge from January involving alleged careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He’s was on an associate circuit court docket in June but now another appearance is scheduled.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares