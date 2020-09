The Grundy County Health Department Monday morning reported another 15 positive COVID-19 cases from Sunday making the weekend total of 31 cases.

Grundy County’s cumulative total since testing began is up to 158, and of that total, 134 are confirmed and 24 are described as probable.

The health department today reported 56 cases of COVID-19 are active in Grundy County.

