Wright Memorial Hospital named “2020 Guardian of Excellence” award winner

Wright Memorial Hospital has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey.

The award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in clinical quality. It’s the second year in a row that Wright Memorial Hospital received this award.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally-recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

According to Steve Schieber, Wright Memorial Hospital CEO, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.

In a statement, Shieber said the hospital is always challenging itself to provide the best care for patients. A lot of metrics are tracked and measured to ensure the hospital is meeting or exceeding the goals. He added the Press Ganey honor validates the hard work of staff each day in providing a higher standard of quality care to patients. During what he called a challenging time in health care.

Shieber also believes winning the award two years in a row also speaks to the culture created.

