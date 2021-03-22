Audio: Virtual Job Fair, focusing on manufacturing, to be held on Tuesday, March 23, 3021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Tuesday Virtual Job Fair will feature job openings in manufacturing.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, in partnership with the Missouri Association of Manufacturers, will host a Return Strong Virtual Job Fair on Tuesday. The fair will feature job openings exclusively from manufacturing companies across the state.

The virtual job fairs are part of the state’s efforts to help Missourians skill up and get back to work following the recent economic downturn. You can register for the Virtual Job Fair to be held on Tuesday at THIS LINK.

