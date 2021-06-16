Audio: Union Station in Kansas City is hosting a Holocaust exhibition.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Kansas City’s Union Station is now home to what is called (quote) “the most comprehensive exhibition on the Holocaust ever seen in North America.”

The exhibit is called “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away,” opened yesterday. Union Station is one of only two U.S. locations hosting this important international exhibition. Prior to Union Station, the exhibition was hosted at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. After Union Station, the exhibition returns to Europe. For tickets, visit the Union Station website.

