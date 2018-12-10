Audio: Southeast Missouri authorities describe “Inhumane Conditions” at home, covered in feces

A couple from southeast Missouri’s Leadwood have been charged with seven felonies after police allegedly found two of their children wandering the streets and their home covered in feces.

Brian Hauswirth reports police describe it as a “horrible discovery.”

Missourinet Cape Girardeau television partner KFVS-TV reports 39-year-old Robert Hillhouse and 36-year-old Kristina Hillhouse are jailed. Detectives say the children wandering the neighborhood in the cold had no shoes on, with little clothing.

Leadwood’s police chief says the children were trying to get into vehicles and nearby homes to stay warm. KFVS reports the children’s clothes and beds were urine-soaked, and that the toilet in the home didn’t work. KFVS reports the mother told the police chief the reason for the conditions was that a newborn had been keeping her up at night.