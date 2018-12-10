‘Tis the season for holiday shopping, which means it’s also the time of year that online scammers try to get your personal information. Timothy Johnston with the Better Business Bureau says to make sure a website has “h-t-t-p-s” in the address bar before you buy.

Charities collect hundreds of millions of dollars in donations during the holiday season. But Timothy Johnston with the Better Business Bureau told KSSZ-FM says to be careful to make sure you’re giving to a charity that’s not a scammer pretending to be legitimate nonprofit.

Johnston also recommends buying online with a credit card, not a debit card, because the credit card is not linked to your bank account.