Audio: Trump at KC visit: Politicians and activists have been smearing and slandering police

President Trump is restoring a crime prevention program called Project Safe Neighborhoods. During a U.S. Department of Justice conference in Kansas City, Trump says the core of the strategy is rebuilding respect for law enforcement.

The initiative has federal prosecutors work with local law enforcement to reduce violent crime and drug offenses. During a U.S. Department of Justice conference today, Trump says funding has been increased this year for the program by 50-million dollars.

Trump says he has asked Congress to add an additional funding increase next year for the program.