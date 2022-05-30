Audio: Soldier from Missouri who served in Vietnam talks about being a prisoner of war for six years

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

More than 58,000 U.S. service members died in the Vietnam War and some 1,600 remain missing in action.

On this Memorial Day, it’s often impossible to tell all the stories of those who make the ultimate sacrifice, but we can still learn from veterans who survived.

Colonel John Clark, of Columbia, (is one such vet.) He says one day in 1967, the day started off like any other day of combat, but it didn’t end that way. His plane was shot down.

Clark was captured and spent the next six years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. An Air Force operation around Christmas time eventually led to the end of the war and the release of Clark and other prisoners.

Clark was awarded several medals, including the Silver Star of Valor, the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Purple Hearts.

Colonel Clark served his country for about 30 years.

(Photo courtesy University of Missouri)