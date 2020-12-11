Audio: Senator Hawley says changes must be made at Missouri veterans homes

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Missouri senator who serves on the Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill says changes must be made at Missouri veteran’s homes, following a recent COVID outbreak.

At least 138 veterans living at state veterans’ homes have died from the coronavirus since September. Senator Josh Hawley has read Armstrong Teasdale’s report, which says the Missouri Veterans Commission headquarters failed to recognize the outbreak.

St. Louis-based Armstrong Teasdale’s report makes dozens of recommendations, including calling on MVC headquarters and veterans homes to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 outbreak plan. Hawley, who serves on the Armed Services Committee, has been in touch with Governor Parson’s office, after reading Armstrong Teasdale’s report.

Armstrong Teasdale’s independent investigation into the COVID-19 deaths found that the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) headquarters failed to recognize the outbreak. Armstrong Teasdale is recommending that all Missouri veterans’ homes undergo a “COVID-19 reset,” meaning fundamental education regarding COVID and how to prevent its spread.

