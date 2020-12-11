Audio: Rapid COVID-19 tests delivered to 290 Missouri K-12 schools; teachers expected to get vaccinated in February or March

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Rapid COVID-19 tests have been delivered to about 290 Missouri K-12 public and private schools. State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Spokesperson Mallory McGowin says an initial shipment of the BinaxNOW antigen tests have been distributed to them – for good reason.

Another 95 schools are awaiting a shipment of the tests. Education leaders hope the kits will help to determine whether staff can work on any given day. Missouri has dealt with a teacher shortage for many years and COVID-19 has made the problem worse.

The Food and Drug Administration could approve this week Pfizer’s request for emergency use of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. If that happens, Missouri could get enough doses later this week to vaccinate 51,000 Missouri healthcare workers. Missouri’s K-12 teachers are expected to have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in February or March. During a Missouri Board of Education meeting this week, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Spokesperson Mallory McGowin says educators are on the priority list.

The state hopes the general public can get vaccinated by July or August.

Photo licensed via Envato Elements

Related