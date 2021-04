Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

State Senator Dan Hegeman of Cosby recently discussed work on Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.

Hegeman added the state budget always starts in the Missouri House of Representatives.

After the Missouri Senate produces its own version of the budget, it has a conference committee with the Missouri House.

Hegeman noted federal money still plays a large role in Missouri’s budget.

Twelfth District State Senator Dan Hegeman.

