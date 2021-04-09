North Central Missouri College names Academic Excellence winner

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Zane Smith from Maysville, MO, has been chosen as this year’s NCMC Arts and Sciences Academic Excellence Award winner.

Zane will graduate in May from NCMC with his Associate in Science in pre-engineering. After graduating with his AS, he will transfer to Missouri S&T to study geological engineering. Zane was chosen for this award for his strengths in STEM and mathematics. Along with his hard work in his academic studies, Zane is also a member of the NCMC Pirates Baseball team.

The Academic Excellence Award Winner is chosen annually by a faculty committee which selects one student who excels in academics, service, and involvement. The honoree must maintain a GPA of at least 3.5, be recognized and recommended by an NCMC faculty member, and participate in public service.

Zane will be recognized at the annual honors brunch and have his name engraved on a plaque in Geyer Hall, along with past academic excellence winners.

Related