Audio: Salvation Army to cease worship services; New funding allows assistance in paying rent and utilities for residents

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe ceased worship activities as of Sunday, May 23 and Captain Crystal Sherack says the change is due to budgets.

Sherack will also move to Canton, Illinois at the end of June and work in a similar capacity. She has been at the Chillicothe location for less than one year.

She believes the change has been a long time coming, and it was what needed to happen.

Sherack notes the Salvation Army could always use donations to go toward helping the community. The Chillicothe office serves Grundy and Livingston counties.

The office will remain in the same location at 621 West Mohawk. It is open Monday through Friday from 10 to 4 o’clock and is closed during the noon hour.

There will continue to be social services offerings. Social Services Case Manager Lynda Snuffer notes that includes the food pantry.

Another offering is the Pathway of Hope for parents who have at least one child who is 18 years old or younger and who want to make changes in their lives.

Snuffer says other services could be added at the Chillicothe office, but they would have to be approved by the Salvation Army of Saint Louis. When the local office gets suggestions for services based on needs, it can address those needs and talk to Saint Louis about them.

If the Salvation Army does not have a specific resource, it can help direct someone to find that resource.

Snuffer comments the Salvation Army of Chillicothe does not have a lot of volunteer opportunities as it transitions to a service extension unit. However, it will have volunteer opportunities in the fall with Christmas-related sign-ups, bell ringing, and red kettles.

Contact the Salvation Army for more information at 660-646-3538.

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe has received funding through the Lilly Endowment to help residents of Grundy and Livingston counties pay utilities and rent in emergency situations.

Social Services Case Manager Lynda Snuffer notes the Chillicothe office had not had funding like this before since she has been there. She says it is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents have to be able to show they have had a cut-off notice or they will be evicted.

The help can be used for rent or utilities on an as-needed basis for the endowment.

Salvation Army Captain Crystal Sherack adds that typically emergency funding for housing or utilities with the Salvation Army can be used once per year per family.

Contact Snuffer for more information at 660-646-3538.

