Audio: Community leaders recognized at 30 year celebration of Trenton Downtown Improvement Association

After sharing some of the history of the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, several awards were presented at the 30-year celebration for TDIA on May 21st.

TDIA Board President Jackie Soptic recognized TDIA Charter Member Wendell Lenhart for his service to downtown and presented the President’s Award to Gary and Joyce Schuett for their volunteer work at Sesquicentennial Park. Gary Schuett expressed appreciation to the Trenton Park Department for mowing the park and other work the department has done there.

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman presented the Chamber of Commerce Award to TDIA.

TDIA Board Member Dave Bain gave the Volunteer of the Year Award to Venna Hicks for her work with flower boxes in downtown and the beautification of Trenton. Hicks said she loves working with the flowers and thanked those who help her.

Bain named Bill Wilson the Partner of the Year for donating his time and equipment in the last few years to put Christmas lights on downtown buildings.

Bain also announced Howard’s Department Store as the Business of the Year, noting Howard’s has been in Trenton for nearly 50 years.

Lenhart presented a picture of a bench in memory of Elvin Noel to Noel’s family. Noel owned and operated Howard’s. Lenhart expects the bench to be placed near Howard’s in the next couple of weeks.

Lenhart said he believes Noel would be proud of what has happened downtown and believes Noel made downtown what it is today.

Lenhart referred to TDIA Board Member Cathie Smith.

Kim Suttenfield played the violin for entertainment before the dinner at the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association 30-year celebration on May 21st. Downtown restaurants provided the meal.

