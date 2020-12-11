Audio: Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug clears key FDA hurdle; Missouri preps for vaccine’s arrival

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A key Food and Drug Administration panel has recommended approving Pfizer’s request for emergency use of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. Missouri is preparing for the vaccine’s arrival.

The full FDA could endorse the drug maker’s request as early as today. When approval happens, the vaccine is expected to be shipped to Missouri within 24 hours. The first shipment is supposed to include enough doses to vaccinate 51,000 Missouri healthcare workers. A second shipment to immunize 64,000 others could arrive the following week. State Health Department Director Randall Williams says the state is expected to get enough doses this month to begin vaccinating all of Missouri’s roughly 340,000 healthcare workers and long-term care patients as well as staff.

Photo Licensed to KTTN via Envato

