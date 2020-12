Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri is in an unprecedented warming and wet pattern – especially in the winter and spring, according to University of Missouri climatologist Pat Guinan.

He points out Missouri weather can change quickly – as shown by the drought in 2012, however, Guinan (guh’ Nan) says the state’s climate has become warmer and wetter.

Guinan says the minimum temperatures in Missouri are warmer but the maximum temperatures in summer have diminished while Missouri weather has become more humid.

