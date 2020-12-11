Thompson River Bridge on Highway 190 in Livingston County to remain closed to two-way traffic until December 18th

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The full reopening has been postponed of the Thompson River Bridge on Highway 190 in Livingston County.

The contractor now plans to reopen the bridge to two-way traffic on December 18th. The reopening date was previously scheduled for December 11th.

Missouri Department of Transportation Northwest Area Engineer Michael Marriott reports the contractor could not yet safely reopen the Thompson River Bridge to two-way traffic. There is still work to be done.

The bridge is currently open to one-lane traffic.

