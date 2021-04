Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Prosecutors in far southern Missouri’s Oregon County have released names of the four people who were shot this weekend at a Koshkonong convenience store. KWPM’s Cody Sanders reports from the county courthouse in Alton.

The suspect, 28-year-old Christopher Lindley of Thayer, is charged with first-degree murder. He made his first court appearance on Monday via video and applied for a public defender.

Related