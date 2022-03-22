Audio: Missouri Senator Josh Hawley tells Supreme Court nominee of his concerns

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Before her opening statement Monday, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson heard remarks from U.S. Senators including Josh Hawley of Missouri.

After a Twitter barrage of criticism last week, Senator Hawley voiced his opinion Monday about what he claims is evidence of Judge Jackson not being tough enough on sex offenders. He cited seven cases where the judge gave less than the recommended punishment for some sex offenders.

The senator also complimented Judge Jackson calling her “enormously thoughtful and accomplished.”

