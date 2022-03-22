Audio: Missouri bill would tie college funding to graduate earnings

State News March 22, 2022 KTTN News
College Graduation or Graduate also education (Photo by Charles DeLoye on Unsplash)
A bill in the Missouri Legislature would tie state funding for public universities and colleges to student earnings after enrollment. 

 

 

The University Rewarding Workforce Readiness Act would give more money to schools that deliver higher earnings for their graduates. Missouri’s nine universities and 13 community colleges would receive a performance score based on several factors. Fifty-five percent of the score for universities and 70 percent for community colleges would be based on the average earnings of students six to ten years after they first enrolled. Schools will also get credit for enrolling more students who receive Pell grants.

The legislation is sponsored by Senator Karla Eslinger from Ozark County and Representative Mike Henderson of Bonne Terre.

(Photo by Charles DeLoye on Unsplash)

