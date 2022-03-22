Highway patrol reports arrest of a man in Putnam County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Livonia man on multiple allegations in Putnam County on Monday.
Forty-five-year-old Robert G. Allen is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, and felony operating a vehicle without a valid license. Allen is also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to register a motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, and no seat belt.
Allen was processed at the Putnam County Jail.