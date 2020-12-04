Audio: Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says he’ll vote no on the National Defense Authorization Act

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley plans to vote against the annual bill that authorizes funding for the U.S. military.

The Kansas City Star reports that Hawley announced his intention on Wednesday to vote against the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) following a veto threat from President Donald Trump.

Hawley said he objected to language in the bill mandating that 10 military bases named after Confederates be renamed. By voting against the bill, Hawley will also be opposing federal spending on national security and defense, including a 3% pay raise for uniformed service members.

Related