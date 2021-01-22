Audio: Missouri Senate committee approves massive school choice plan

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Missouri Senate Education Committee has sent to the full Senate a comprehensive school choice package.

Senate Bill 55 would allow charter schools in any school district located within a charter county as well as in any Missouri city with a population greater than 30,000 people. It would let parents use tax credits on things like private school tuition, school supplies, and tutoring. That portion could cost up to $100 million in its first year.

The legislation also aims to give state aid for full-time equivalent online learning enrollment to the MOCAP virtual school provider – not the local district the student lives in. The plan would set up a process to allow school board members to be recalled. Under the measure, State Board of Education members would be restricted to one eight-year term.

It would also strip a district of state aid if it is a member of a statewide activities association that bans a home school student from participating in activities offered by the district or requires a home school student to attend the school to participate in any activity.

Related