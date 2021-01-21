Daviess County adds 18 new cases of COVID-19, Livingston County 3

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Eighteen COVID-19 cases were added in Daviess County on January 21st since January 15th while active cases decreased by 20.

The health department reported 618 cases and 98 active cases. There were14 COVID-19-related deaths for Daviess County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports three new COVID-19 cases and a drop of 17 for active cases.

The number of cases is 1,319, and the number of active cases is 54. Forty-eight of the active cases are in the community, four are facility actives, and two are school actives. Forty-five COVID-19-related deaths and eight current hospitalizations are reported for Livingston County.

