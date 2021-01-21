Chillicothe woman charged with felony arson after setting residence ablaze with daughter inside

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe woman accused of intentionally setting fire to a residence in the 1500 block of Jackson Street in Chillicothe on January 10th while her daughter was inside has been charged with first-degree felony arson.

Fifty-nine-year-old Tomi Joy Novak’s bond is $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for court on January 22nd.

A probable cause statement from Investigator Adam Crouch with the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office says an investigation revealed the fire originated in four separate areas in a basement: one on a cushion of a dining-style chair in the common area, two on paperwork on top of two desks, and one in a bedroom.

Crouch notes Novak’s daughter said her mother refused to leave because she wanted to kill herself. A law enforcement officer removed her from the residence.

