Incumbents filed for the open positions on the Laredo and Galt Board of Aldermen for the April election.

Derek Eckert and Brett Mathews refiled for Laredo Aldermen at Large, each for a term of two years.

Jason Grindstaff and Sierra Fletchall refiled for their positions as Galt Aldermen at Large, and Jessica Gannon refiled as mayor. Each position has a two-year term.

