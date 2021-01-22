Missouri State Highway Patrol announces new Troopers assigned to Northwest Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer Troop H, announces the assignment of three new troopers to Northwest Missouri. The new troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 110th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol Academy on January 20, 2021. The new troopers will report for duty on February 16, 2021.

Trooper Sam S. Base, of Coffeyville, KS, has been assigned to Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Atchison and Holt counties. Trooper Base attended Coffeyville Community College, Coffeyville, Kansas. Trooper Base’s training officer will be Trooper Vince P. Wiley.

Trooper Cole P. Justice, of Smithville, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 2, which serves the citizens of Nodaway and Worth counties. Trooper Justice graduated from Smithville High School and attended Maple Woods Community College, Kansas City, Missouri. Trooper Justice’s training officer will be Sergeant Tom B. Zeigler.

Trooper Benjamin L. Gregory, of Jonesburg, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 3, which serves the citizens of Gentry and Harrison counties. Trooper Gregory is a graduate of Montgomery County R-II, Montgomery City, Missouri, and attended East Central Community College, Union, Missouri. Trooper Gregory’s training officer will be Corporal Ben R. Hilliard.

Related