Audio: Missouri National Guard sending military assistance to Ukraine

The Missouri National Guard is sending military help to Ukraine.

The Missouri National Guard tells Missourinet it cannot give too many specifics due to the mission’s sensitivity, but the Guard is cooperating with a Department of Defense request for support. It’s sending an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine for immediate military assistance. The vehicles are coming from 35th Engineer Brigade and will ship out of the Show Me State soon.

The one-one-threes move Soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while protecting troops from small arms fire and other dangers.