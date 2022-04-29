Audio: Efforts are underway to change laws in Missouri custody cases

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri group is working to effect a change to custody decisions in our state. Joey Parker from Missourinet tells us about the plan.

The National Parents Organization is renewing its call for state lawmakers to make it official that custody issues should be fair from the get-go. The group’s chair Linda Reutzel says she’s been working on this issue for eight years but it should be rather simple.

Her legislative champion this session is State Senator Rick Brattin. The Republican from Cass County is behind Senate Bill 839 which would make the court recognize each parent equally rather than a possible bias toward one.

If it passes, consideration will also be given first to any relatives within the second degree of consanguinity and to those with a familial relationship.