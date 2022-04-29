Audio: “Big Mac welfare” or helping Missouri’s most vulnerable? GOP Senators butt heads over SNAP bill

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missourians receiving food stamps could be allowed to use their welfare benefits at some restaurants. By the minimum number of votes required to pass, the Missouri Senate has adopted a bill that would let elderly, disabled, and homeless Missourians use their SNAP benefits at some restaurants.

State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville, says the state should be helping disabled veterans, for instance.

State Senator Denny Hoskins, a fellow Republican from west-central Missouri’s Warrensburg, is not on board with the bill and refers to the effort as “Lobster food stamps” and “Big Mac welfare.”

With two weeks left for lawmakers to pass bills, the measure heads to the Missouri House.