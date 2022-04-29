Chillicothe Fire Department responds to garage fire on State Street

Local News April 29, 2022 KTTN News
Structure Fire News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department Thursday night responded to a garage fire at 900 State Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from an attached garage. Fire crews entered the structure and used approximately 1,000 gallons of water with foam to extinguish the fire.

Fire Lieutenant Rob Williams said the cause of the fire was a malfunction with a freezer.

The occupants at 900 State Street were listed as Stacy Baker and Chris Ball and the owner was listed as Richard Derring.

The department was on the scene for 75 minutes.

Post Views: 22
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.