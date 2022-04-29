Chillicothe Fire Department responds to garage fire on State Street

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department Thursday night responded to a garage fire at 900 State Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from an attached garage. Fire crews entered the structure and used approximately 1,000 gallons of water with foam to extinguish the fire.

Fire Lieutenant Rob Williams said the cause of the fire was a malfunction with a freezer.

The occupants at 900 State Street were listed as Stacy Baker and Chris Ball and the owner was listed as Richard Derring.

The department was on the scene for 75 minutes.