Audio: Missouri House passes bill to allow workers to sue employers over mandatory vaccines

On the same day the Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 treatment for children younger than 12, the Missouri House of Representatives passed the “Required Immunization Liability Act.”

If it becomes law, workers who are required to get a vaccine in order to get or keep a job could sue their employer for damages or injury from the vaccination.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Mitch Boggs a Republican from Lawrence County stands by the bill.

(Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)