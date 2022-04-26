Audio: Missouri House passes bill to allow workers to sue employers over mandatory vaccines

State News April 26, 2022 KTTN News
COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)
On the same day the Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 treatment for children younger than 12, the Missouri House of Representatives passed the “Required Immunization Liability Act.”

 

 

If it becomes law, workers who are required to get a vaccine in order to get or keep a job could sue their employer for damages or injury from the vaccination.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Mitch Boggs a Republican from Lawrence County stands by the bill.

