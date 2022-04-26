Audio: Time is running out to fix loopholes in Missouri conceal carry law this year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Time is running out to fix loopholes in Missouri’s concealed carry law this year. Marshall Griffin reports:

A bill in the Missouri Senate would adjust the 2016 conceal-carry law to forbid someone subject to a restraining order from carrying a firearm while under that order. It would also make it illegal for anyone convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors to possess a firearm. The measure was filed on the opening day of the session in January, but so far the Senate General Laws Committee has declined to schedule it for a hearing.

The sponsor, Democratic Senator Lauren Arthur of Kansas City, told the Kansas City Star that by failing to address the issue, lawmakers are essentially putting the rights of domestic abusers who own guns ahead of victims’ rights. A similar bill in the House, sponsored by Republican Ron Hicks of St. Charles County, has also gone nowhere. Marshall Griffin, Missourinet.