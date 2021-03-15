Audio: Missouri House attempts to ban judges from changing ballot language written by Legislature

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would ban judges from changing ballot language written by the Legislature. The proposal follows two Missouri courts rewriting language for a controversial legislative redistricting measure passed by voters last fall. Bill sponsor John Wiemann, a Republican from O’Fallon, and Hillsdale Democrat Kevin Windham debated the measure on the House floor.

During debate, St. Louis Democrat Peter Merideth commented after discussion that the alternative would instead be for a lawsuit on the constitutionality of the ballot language.

House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, who is sponsoring the measure, says judges who rewrite ballot language are legislating from the bench. One more vote in favor of the measure sends the proposal to the Senate for consideration.

