Missouri state parks and historic sites prepare for 2021 camping season

Missouri state park and historic site campgrounds are preparing for the 2021 camping season, which typically begins April 1. On-season begins earlier at some campgrounds than others. Visit mostateparks.com/activity/camping for opening dates at specific campgrounds. To help guarantee a safe and enjoyable camping experience, the following new and updated procedures have been implemented.

To ensure a camping spot, campers are strongly encouraged to make a reservation prior to arrival at the park. Most campgrounds are fully reservable and any campsites not reserved are available on a walk-in registration basis. Campers must pay the camping rate prior to occupying the site. For more information on camping, visit mostateparks.com/activity/camping.

Missouri State Parks’ contactless self-check-in feature remains available to customers with reservations on their day of arrival. For more information on self-check-in, visit mostateparks.com/self-check-in.

Shower houses and modern restrooms are available during the park’s camping season. Regular cleaning schedules will be posted at the park. Firewood and ice are available for purchase during operating hours. For more information on specific hours, please contact the park or historic site office directly.

State park and historic site day-use areas are open. Playgrounds, trails, boat launches, and picnic areas are also open, as are some indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers, museums, and offices.

Visitors can be better prepared for their outings by viewing the online park and site status map before heading out. Contact information for Missouri State Parks staff will be posted on signs throughout the park for visitors who may have questions or need assistance.

When visiting a Missouri state park or historic site, visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain and may be required by local orders.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

