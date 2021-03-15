Audio: Here are details about this week’s mass COVID-19 events in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The state of Missouri, along with some local agencies, are organizing several mass coronavirus events this week around the state. The clinics are planned in Benton, Jackson, Chariton, Putnam, McDonald, Bollinger, Cole, Buchanan, Mercer, Pulaski, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties. A mega vaccination event is planned at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this Friday and Saturday for Jackson County residents only. To view this week’s events, go to mostopscovid.com.

Starting today, about 550,000 Missourians become eligible to get vaccinated, including those in K-12 public and private schools, nonprofit PreK-12, state-licensed childcare centers, some in food production, as well as grocery and convenience stores.

Photo licensed via Envato Elements

Related