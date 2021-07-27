Audio: Missouri has new coronavirus guidance out to help K-12 schools reopen safely this fall

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The state has new coronavirus guidance out to help Missouri’s K-12 schools reopen safely this fall.

The guidance aligns with the CDC recommending masks be worn indoors by anyone age 2 and older who is not fully vaccinated. The state says mask requirements should be made by local school boards, after consideration of community transmission, positivity rates, and consulting with state and local health leaders. The CDC recommends schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms.

As for school sports, the guidance recommends testing, social distancing, and masking for students and adults who are not fully vaccinated and are involved in school sports. The guidance is available on the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website.

Related