Audio: local election authorities have begun mailing out absentee ballots

Local election authorities have begun mailing out ballots to Missourians who have requested to cast their absentee ballot by mail for November’s election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft strongly encourages Missourians not to wait until the last minute to ask for one. He expects mail delays that could cause some ballots to not get counted.

Voters must meet one of seven requirements in order to vote absentee, including if you will be out of the county on Election Day, your religious beliefs prevent you from on Election Day, or you are at-risk of getting or spreading COVID-19.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s 116 local election authorities have begun mailing out the ballots.

Ashcroft says the deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is October 21. Missouri voters can also now cast an absentee ballot at their local election authority for the General Election.

