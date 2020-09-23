Audio: FBI Warning Missourians about New Phone Scam; victim lost life savings of more than $100,000

State News September 23, 2020September 23, 2020 KTTN News
Federal Bureau of Investigation

The FBI is warning Missourians about a new phone scam that fraudulently displays the FBI’s real telephone number on the victim’s caller ID. FBI St. Louis Division spokeswoman Rebecca Wu tells Missourinet that a St. Louis County victim lost their life savings of more than 100-thousand dollars after scammers posed as FBI special agents from Jefferson City:

 

 

The scammers are telling victims that their social security number has been stolen and used to purchase property and stocks in the victim’s name. The FBI emphasizes that they will NEVER ask or demand money for any reason.

FBI St. Louis Division spokeswoman Rebecca Wu urges Missourians to be alert:

 

 

The FBI also urges victims to file an online complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center

 

 

