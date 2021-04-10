Audio: Legislation involving Missouri veterans and driver’s licenses to be heard on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Bipartisan legislation that requires designations of veteran status to be placed on the front of official driver’s licenses and ID cards will be heard by a Missouri Senate committee in Jefferson City on Tuesday.

The bill, which is sponsored by Marshfield State Representative John Black, was unanimously approved by the House by a 152-0 vote. The state Department of Revenue (DOR) says it updated its driver license design in June and changed the location of the Veterans designation from the back to the front, because of the Legislature’s desire to have the designation on the front. Representative Black’s bill would put that into law.

