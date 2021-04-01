Audio: House Committee on redistricting to hear testimony about CD 7, which includes Springfield, Joplin and Bolivar

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Missouri House committee on congressional redistricting will take public testimony today (Thursday) in Jefferson City from residents who live in southwest Missouri’s Seventh Congressional District.

Southwest Missouri’s 7th District is a GOP stronghold and includes Springfield, Joplin, Branson, Carthage, and Table Rock Lake. In-person and written testimony will be taken at today’s hearing. The committee wants to hear from residents about the district’s characteristics, including things that make it good and bad.

Springfield GOP Congressman Billy Long has represented the district since 2011. The district hasn’t sent a Democrat to Washington since the late Congressman Charlie Brown, who served two terms from 1957-1960.

