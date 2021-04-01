Audio:” Missouri bill would re-direct federal stimulus checks for prisoners who owe restitution

State News April 1, 2021
A northwest Missouri state senator wants to re-direct federal stimulus payments which might be heading to prisoners who owe money to victims. Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican from, Parkville, sponsors the measure being considered during the legislative session in Jefferson City.

 

 

Luetkemeyer’s bill could head to the Senate floor at any time. Congress recently approved 14-Hundred dollar stimulus payments to Americans earning less than 75-Thousand dollars a year as part of its economic stimulus package.

A Missouri Senate committee has voted in favor of a bill sponsored by Parkville Republican Senator Tony Luetkemeyer. He says prisoners should not have gotten stimulus payments in the first place.

 

 

Luetkemeyer’s bill is ready for Senate floor debate. Congress approved the 14-hundred dollar federal stimulus checks as part of its latest economic stimulus measure.

