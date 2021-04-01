Audio:” Missouri bill would re-direct federal stimulus checks for prisoners who owe restitution

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A northwest Missouri state senator wants to re-direct federal stimulus payments which might be heading to prisoners who owe money to victims. Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican from, Parkville, sponsors the measure being considered during the legislative session in Jefferson City.

Luetkemeyer’s bill could head to the Senate floor at any time. Congress recently approved 14-Hundred dollar stimulus payments to Americans earning less than 75-Thousand dollars a year as part of its economic stimulus package.

