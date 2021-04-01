Audio: Railroaders to rally Thursday in Jefferson City for additional Amtrak funding;

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

Railroaders from across Missouri will rally at the State Capitol in Jefferson City today (Thursday), urging lawmakers to restore some Amtrak funding.

A delegation from the American Association of Railroaders Inc. wants twice-daily Amtrak passenger train service between St. Louis and Kansas City on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The group says the tourists that regularly visited Hermann and Washington on Amtrak “have disappeared since it is impossible to make a round trip in one day.”

The group will rally at 10:45 this morning on the Capitol steps, and they want Governor Parson and state lawmakers to hear their concerns. Jefferson City, Sedalia, and Warrensburg also have stops on the Amtrak route.

