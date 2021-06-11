Audio: Governor Parson on the role of community colleges such as NCMC

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

After signing House Bill 574 at Trenton on June 10th, Governor Mike Parson spoke about the role of community colleges, like North Central Missouri College, in his workforce development plan.

He said community colleges will have “a huge impact” on the workforce of tomorrow. He has made workforce development a priority.

Parson said the Fast Track program is a great example of reducing the cost of community colleges. The program was developed for people at least 25 years old who, he commented, maybe started college or dropped out or got married right after high school.

Parson explained Missouri is aggressive in making sure high school students understand what the workforce of tomorrow is.

Governor Mike Parson.

Related