Audio: For the first time since the Civil War, the Missouri House votes to expel one of its own

The Missouri House has voted unanimously to expel Lee’s Summit Representative Rick Roeber. The House Ethics Committee released an investigative report this week about allegations that Roeber, a Republican, abused his four adult children when they were younger. It says two of the children were allegedly sexually abused and two others reported being physically abused.

On the House floor, Ethics Committee Chairman Travis Fitzwater, a fellow Republican, did not hold back.

In his committee testimony, Roeber denied the abuse and blamed the allegations on his ex-wife and their “bitter divorce”. The House recommends law enforcement pursue possible criminal charges.

