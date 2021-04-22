Audio: Missouri’s Senate President says state is $800 million short annually in maintaining the state highway system

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Business groups and construction companies from across the state have testified for legislation to increase Missouri’s gasoline tax by 12-point-five cents per gallon by 2025.

Schatz testified last (Wednesday) night before a Missouri House committee. The GOP-controlled Missouri Senate has already given final approval to the bill. Schatz is urging lawmakers to increase it.

A state lawmaker who represents four counties in far northern Missouri wants a guarantee that revenue from a proposed gas tax increase would go to rural Missouri. Newtown State Representative Danny Busick’s district includes Kirksville and Princeton.

The bill is sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz of Sullivan, who says that as a conservative, he appreciates a low tax rate.

